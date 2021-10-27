Facts

19:27 27.10.2021

Ukrainians can enter Denmark without COVID-19 test, self-isolation upon presentation of EU COVID-19 certificate

Denmark on October 25, 2021 canceled the national colour model, which grouped countries by the incidence of coronavirus (COVID-19). From that date, travel restrictions to Denmark have been simplified, the Ukrainian Embassy in Denmark said.

"From this date, citizens of Ukraine can enter Denmark without the need to do a test for COVID-19 and self-isolate upon arrival. For this, the Danish border control authorities should present the EU COVID-19 certificate or its equivalent," the embassy said on Facebook on Wednesday.

It is noted that the COVID-19 certificate issued by the Single State E-Services Web Portal Diia is also accepted, since Ukraine has joined the EU digital COVID-19 certificate system.

"The specified COVID-19 certificate must confirm vaccination against COVID-19 with one or two doses of vaccine, a negative test result for COVID-19 or recovery from COVID-19. In the absence of a COVID-19 certificate, citizens of Ukraine need to be tested for COVID-19 within 24 hours after arriving in Denmark at one of the testing centers. The requirement for testing for COVID-19 before arriving in Denmark has been canceled," the embassy said.

If a citizen of Ukraine has previously been ill with COVID-19, but does not have a COVID-19 certificate, you need to present a medical certificate confirming a positive result of a PCR test for COVID-19, made at least 14 days, but no more than a year before entry to Denmark. In this case, there is no need to do a COVID-19 test upon arrival in Denmark.

"If a Ukrainian citizen enters Denmark from countries that Denmark considers to be countries with a very high risk of infection with COVID-19 (now most of the countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America), complete vaccination or recovery from COVID-19 must be confirmed. Otherwise, you need to do a test for COVID-19 immediately upon arrival in Denmark (at the airport) and self-isolate for ten days," the Ukrainian embassy said.

The diplomatic mission also drew attention to the fact that the Danish government reserved the right to quickly restore all restrictions in the event of an emergency related to the emergence of new strains of COVID-19 abroad, which could pose a risk to Denmark.

