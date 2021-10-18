Facts

15:46 18.10.2021

Naftogaz files objections against Nord Stream 2 certification to German regulator – Vitrenko

Naftogaz files objections against Nord Stream 2 certification to German regulator – Vitrenko

NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy has applied for participation in the certification process for the Nord Stream 2 operator, Head of the company's board Yuriy Vitrenko has said.

Naftogaz Ukrainy, as a national company that leads the fight for the energy security of Ukraine, defends national interests, has applied for participation in the certification process of the Nord Stream 2 operator to the German regulator," he said at a press conference in Kyiv on Monday.

Interfax-Ukraine
