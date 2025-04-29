Koretsky to take office as Naftogaz head on May 14 – Supervisory Board

Serhiy Koretsky has been appointed the new Chief Executive Officer of Naftogaz Group, the Supervisory Board of the NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy reported.

"Koretsky is currently CEO of Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta, and as such, comes to his new position from within the Naftogaz family of companies. He will assume his responsibilities as Naftogaz CEO on May 14, 2025," Naftogaz said on its website on Tuesday.

According to the report, Koretsky has the unanimous support and commitment of the Supervisory Board, and the board looks forward to working with him to realize the full potential of Naftogaz and to fulfill its important role in the Ukrainian economy.

"The Supervisory Board conducted a worldwide search for our new CEO on a wholly independent basis, following the highest standards of corporate governance. We evaluated and interviewed a wide range of qualified candidates from both within and outside Ukraine before making our selection. With his combination of successful experience in both the SOE and private sectors, we are confident that Mr. Koretsky will lead Naftogaz with great effectiveness through both the current wartime challenges and the coming post-war economic expansion," the company said.

Roman Chumak, who was acting Naftogaz CEO, will resume his responsibilities as CFO of Naftogaz.