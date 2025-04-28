Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
13:12 28.04.2025

Naftogaz to allocate EUR 270 mln of EBRD loan, EUR 140 million of Norwegian grant for purchase of 1 bcm of gas

1 min read
Naftogaz to allocate EUR 270 mln of EBRD loan, EUR 140 million of Norwegian grant for purchase of 1 bcm of gas

Naftogaz Group will allocate EUR 270 million of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) loan and EUR 140 million of grant funding provided by the Norwegian government through the NORAD fund for the urgent purchase of 1 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas.

"These funds are critical for Naftogaz. They will allow us to purchase nearly 1 bcm of gas, which is essential to ensure a stable heating season amid ongoing war and repeated attacks on energy infrastructure. We are grateful to all partners supporting our preparations for next winter," Roman Chumak, Acting Chairman of the Board at Naftogaz Ukrainy, said in a press release posted on the Group's website on Monday.

Chumak said the financing is already available that expressed gratitude to the EBRD, Ukraine's Ministry of Finance, Norway's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the NORAD Foundation, and the Naftogaz team for their successful cooperation in making this financing possible.

Cooperation with international financial institutions is central to Naftogaz's long-term strategy to diversify supply and secure Ukraine's energy stability.

Tags: #gas #naftogaz

MORE ABOUT

12:50 22.04.2025
Ukraine's Naftogaz launches supplier portal to boost procurement transparency

Ukraine's Naftogaz launches supplier portal to boost procurement transparency

18:20 21.04.2025
Ukrtransgaz starts gas injection into underground storage facilities - Naftogaz

Ukrtransgaz starts gas injection into underground storage facilities - Naftogaz

20:33 18.04.2025
Naftogaz has scenario for winter with consumption restrictions, but unlikely to allow it

Naftogaz has scenario for winter with consumption restrictions, but unlikely to allow it

11:22 17.04.2025
Naftogaz secures French court order granting leave to enforce $5 bln Crimea award against Russia

Naftogaz secures French court order granting leave to enforce $5 bln Crimea award against Russia

10:14 11.04.2025
Accumulating required volume of gas for next winter will be real challenge

Accumulating required volume of gas for next winter will be real challenge

13:05 10.04.2025
Naftogaz restores over 50% of gas production lost in Feb attacks

Naftogaz restores over 50% of gas production lost in Feb attacks

16:52 07.04.2025
Naftogaz joins Ukrainian Network of Integrity and Compliance UNIC

Naftogaz joins Ukrainian Network of Integrity and Compliance UNIC

19:38 26.03.2025
Naftogaz receives 150 MW gas piston units, other energy equipment from Norwegian govt, UNDP

Naftogaz receives 150 MW gas piston units, other energy equipment from Norwegian govt, UNDP

16:07 26.03.2025
EBRD approves loan of up to EUR270 mln for Naftogaz to buy natural gas for next two heating seasons

EBRD approves loan of up to EUR270 mln for Naftogaz to buy natural gas for next two heating seasons

16:43 22.03.2025
Naftogaz denies NABU, SAPO accusations of inaction in returning assets to Ukraine

Naftogaz denies NABU, SAPO accusations of inaction in returning assets to Ukraine

HOT NEWS

Govt directs 80% of PrivatBank's net profit for 2024 to state budget, 50% to Oschadbank

NBU approves sale of Idea Bank to Tigipko

IMF downgrades global GDP growth forecast for 2025 to 2.8%, confirms 2% for Ukraine

Ukraine's Central Bank downgrades GDP growth forecast to 3.1% in 2025, 3.7% in 2026

Ukraine's National Bank keeps key policy rate at 15.5%

LATEST

Ukraine ready to help restore power supply in Europe after major failures – Energy Minister

G7, EU countries have provided $13.6 bln secured by frozen Russian assets to Ukraine

Korean ITOXI Corp. confirms investment intentions in City One Development's float glass plants

Vodafone Ukraine, Kyivstar mobile operators complete 2100 MHz spectrum swap

Poland launches program for PLZ 250 mln to support business in Ukraine – Ministry of Economy

Ukraine’s Finance Minister calls on partners to develop plan to balance budget in 2026

Ukraine's negotiation process with external commercial creditors is credible - IMF

Ukrnafta oil producer adds 113 new units of specialized equipment, vehicles since early 2025

Customers of timber owe Forests of Ukraine up to UAH 500 mln

Getin Holding sells Ukrainian Idea Bank to Ukrainian businessman Tigipko for $36.7 mln

AD
AD