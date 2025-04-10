Interfax-Ukraine

Economy

13:05 10.04.2025

Naftogaz restores over 50% of gas production lost in Feb attacks

1 min read
Naftogaz restores over 50% of gas production lost in Feb attacks

Naftogaz Group has already restored more than half of the gas production it lost during Russia's missile and drone attacks in February, according to CEO Roman Chumak. He spoke at a press conference held at Ukraine's Ministry of Energy on April 9 to summarize the results of the 2024-2025 heating season.

"This heating season was the most difficult since the full-scale invasion began. In the first three months of this year, our facilities were targeted in more than eight combined missile and drone attacks – resulting in over 100 strikes," he said.

Chumak said that in response to the crisis, Naftogaz immediately secured emergency gas imports, which ensured uninterrupted heat for Ukrainian households.

"We arranged urgent natural gas imports in the first quarter, balanced the system's needs, and ensured that not a single Ukrainian felt a shortage of gas or heating. We stood firm and proved that Naftogaz today is a pillar of energy stability," he said.

Chumak added that preparations for the next winter season are already underway.

Tags: #naftogaz

