Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
12:50 22.04.2025

Ukraine's Naftogaz launches supplier portal to boost procurement transparency

1 min read
Naftogaz Group has launched a new Supplier Portal to enhance transparency, integrity, and operational quality in its procurement system, the company announced Tuesday.

"This is a modern and user-friendly platform that allows group suppliers to report potential procurement violations," the statement said.

The portal enables users to submit complaints regarding procurement issues, track the status of their submissions, upload relevant documentation, ask or answer clarification questions, and receive feedback.

Naftogaz emphasized that the platform is independently operated by Eticontrol LLC, which manages the intake and registration of supplier reports.

Tags: #naftogaz

