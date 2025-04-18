Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:33 18.04.2025

Naftogaz has scenario for winter with consumption restrictions, but unlikely to allow it

2 min read
Naftogaz Ukrainy has many scenarios for its activities and the next heating season, including with consumption restrictions, but it is doing everything to prevent this development of events, said deputy chairperson of the supervisory board Nataliya Boiko.

"A lot of scenarios have been written, some of them will pragmatically provide for tough measures, including limiting consumption. Although, in my opinion, we will not allow this, since it is much more difficult to resume gas consumption than in electricity, and there are completely different technical features. Therefore, after all, I think that we will cope with the mix of injection plus import," Boiko said during the Zoom discussion whether Ukraine have enough gas and where to get the money for the new heating season on Thursday evening.

According to her, much will depend on the consequences of the Russian Federation's attacks, but the gas sector has already demonstrated its ability to recover effectively after the latest Russian strikes.

"From what we have seen now, how we are recovering, it may not be the highest quality of gas that is supplied to the system, but the speed of returning the flow to the pipe, plus the ability to operate without compressors in a sufficiently adaptive mode, also show a certain survivability of the gas sector," Boiko explained.

At the same time, she noted that she discussed with the Ministry of Energy, in particular, the issue of introducing additional incentives for consumers to purchase imported gas.

"I spoke quite seriously with the Ministry of Energy about the fact that we need additional incentives, for example, for industry, to purchase imported gas. It seems to me that here we can talk about some kind of balance, perhaps a certain comprehensive approach from the point of view of the Ministry of Finance. In principle, they liked this idea, so they promised to discuss it," said the official.

According to her, in particular, it is also more logical for the GTSOU to import gas in conditions of deficit rather than withdraw gas for production and technical losses from storage facilities.

During the discussion, she also drew attention to the fact that work is currently underway with both European and Ukrainian banks to attract financing for gas purchases, but the issue of additional guarantees from the EU needs to be resolved.

Tags: #gas #naftogaz

