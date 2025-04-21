Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
18:20 21.04.2025

Ukrtransgaz starts gas injection into underground storage facilities - Naftogaz


The operator of gas storage facilities of Ukraine JSC Ukrtransgaz has started a new season of natural gas injection into underground storage facilities, Naftogaz Group reported on Monday.

"We have completed the most difficult gas withdrawal season since the full-scale invasion. And we passed it confidently. This is the result of the coordinated work of Ukrtransgaz and the entire group. Now we are moving on and preparing for next winter," said head of Naftogaz Roman Chumak.

As the company informed, the 2024/2025 withdrawal season lasted 167 days. Currently, routine work is still underway at some storage facilities, but most of the UGS are already pumping gas. The withdrawal season was difficult due to massive shelling, loss of part of the production and cessation of Russian gas transit. Despite this, Ukrainian gas storage facilities have been operating and are operating stably and without interruptions.

Currently, Ukrtransgaz continues to operate as normal. Naftogaz is already working on preparations for the 2025/2026 heating season. In particular, the group is accumulating emergency equipment, working with international partners and expanding import routes.

As reported with reference to Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) data, Ukraine switched from gas withdrawal from UGS to its injection on April 17. The withdrawal season this time lasted from November 1, when the UGS had 8.315 billion cubic meters, and ended on April 16 at a level of 675 million cubic meters - the lowest in the entire history of operation.

GIE indicates that this year Ukraine exited the heating season with reserves at 2.22% of the maximum UGS volume, while last year the withdrawal season ended on March 30 with reserves of 3.388 billion cubic meters, or 11.12% of the UGS volume.

