Govt directs 30% of Naftogaz's profit for 2024, 50% of Ukrhydroenergo and 75% of GTSOU to state budget as dividends

The Cabinet of Ministers has ordered to direct 30% of the profit of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, 50% of PrJSC Ukrhydroenergo and 75% of GTS Operator of Ukraine LLC (GTSOU) as dividends based on the results of its activities in 2024.

The government's decision is enshrined in orders No. 410-r, No. 406-r and No. 402-r dated April 29, 2025, published on the government portal.

"Approval... of the consolidated profit in the amount of UAH 37.907 billion according to the consolidated financial statements of Naftogaz Ukrainy for 2024, of which the profit attributable to the shareholder of Naftogaz Ukrainy is UAH 29.422 billion," it is stated in particular in the order No. 410-r.

According to the government decision, 30% of the amount of the specified profit in the amount of UAH 8.826 billion is subject to payment of dividends to the state budget.

Another 70% of Naftogaz's profit in the amount of UAH 20.595 billion was directed by the Cabinet of Ministers to fulfill statutory goals, in particular, 45% of the profit belonging to the shareholder of Naftogaz of Ukraine, in the amount of UAH 13.239 billion, to purchase imported natural gas and finance measures to prepare for the autumn-winter period 2025/26.

In turn, the government, by its order No. 406, obliged Ukrhydroenergo to determine the amount of dividend payments to the state budget in the amount of 50% of net profit based on the results of financial and economic activities for 2024. At the same time, the Cabinet of Ministers left at the disposal of the company a part of net profit in the amount of 25%, which will be directed to the restoration of property destroyed or damaged as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

Additionally, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the proposal of the Ministry of Energy to allocate part of the net profit from the activities of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine for 2024. The allocated amount is UAH 2.085 billion, which is 75% of the net profit. This amount will be used to pay dividends.