Interfax-Ukraine

Economy

16:52 07.04.2025

Naftogaz joins Ukrainian Network of Integrity and Compliance UNIC

Naftogaz joins Ukrainian Network of Integrity and Compliance UNIC

NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy has joined the public association "Support for the Activities of the Ukrainian Network of Integrity and Compliance (UNIC), which unites 48 Ukrainian and international companies that adhere to the principles of transparency, responsibility and integrity in conducting business.

"Naftogaz systematically implements the principles of integrity, transparency and accountability. Membership in UNIC is not only recognition of our work, but also new opportunities for sharing experience and working together with other responsible companies," said Roman Chumak, head of Naftogaz Group.

On the way to membership, Naftogaz underwent compliance diagnostics from the international company specializing in corporate intelligence COSA, improved the conflict of interest management process, restored the functioning of the Trust Line and improved the mechanism for protecting employees who reported information about a corruption offense.

As reported by Naftogaz, membership in UNIC provides the company with new opportunities, in particular, participation in transformational processes during the country's recovery, easier access to international markets, easier access to lending and investment, as well as the exchange of best practices in the field of compliance.

UNIC is an expert platform for the implementation, promotion and dissemination of integrity and corporate compliance standards. The network's activities are supported by grants, in particular from the British Department for International Development FCDO, OECD, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), etc., as well as membership fees, charitable and other donations.

