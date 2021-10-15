Zelensky introduces Stefanchuk to NSDC, excludes Razumkov – decree

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has introduced Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) and removed MP Dmytro Razumkov, who previously served as speaker of the Ukrainian parliament, from the NSDC.

The text of corresponding decree No. 542/2021 of October 14 was published on the website of the head of state.

The decree comes into effect from the date of its publication.

As reported, on October 7, the parliament dismissed Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov. Ruslan Stefanchuk, who served as the first deputy chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, was elected speaker of the parliament on October 8.

Zelensky approved Razumkov as member of the NSDC by agreement on September 6, 2019, a week after Razumkov's being elected speaker of the Verkhovna Rada.