Ukrainian MFA protests over sending of 'humanitarian convoys' by Russia to Donbas across border section not controlled by Kyiv

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has sent a note of protest to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation over Russia's continued illegal practice of sending so-called "humanitarian convoys" to the territory of Ukraine.

"On October 14, the Russian Federation once again ignored the previously expressed repeated warnings of Ukraine and without its official consent, in violation of Ukrainian legislation, conditions and modalities for the delivery of humanitarian aid, illegally sent the 103rd so-called "humanitarian convoy" of the Russian Federation to the temporarily occupied territories in Donetsk and Luhansk regions," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said on Thursday.

The trucks crossed a section of the state border of Ukraine not controlled by the government of Ukraine, through the Russian Donetsk and Matveyev Kurgan border checkpoints.

"The absence of legal grounds made it impossible for the representatives of the border and customs authorities of Ukraine, envisaged by the Ukrainian legislation, to register the cargo," the ministry said.

In this regard, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine sent a note of protest to the Russian Foreign Ministry demanding that the Russian Federation stop committing illegal actions against the sovereignty of our state and unswervingly adhere to international law and Ukrainian legislation.