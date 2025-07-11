Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:35 11.07.2025

Ukrainian MFA not aware of Russia’s ‘new approach’ to settlement of war in Ukraine

The Ukrainian side has not seen the "new concepts" proposed by the Russian Federation to the settlement of the Russian war, which US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reported after talks with Sergei Lavrov, said the spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Heorhiy Tykhy.

As reported by an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, he stated this at a briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

"To express my opinion, I need to see this concept. As of now, neither I, nor, as far as I know, anyone else in Ukraine, has seen this concept," he said.

The Foreign Ministry also emphasized that if "this concept" is transferred to Ukraine, they will study it.

"But so far we see not a concept, but specific Russian strikes on our cities and communities and daily terror. It seems to us that Russian strikes are much more eloquent evidence of Moscow's course and its position on peace than any concepts that no one has seen," Tykhy noted.

He added that Ukraine would wait for contacts to clarify the situation about "what signals were conveyed."

At the same time, the spokesman called for looking not at the Russian Federation's statements, which "are usually false," but at actions.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, after meeting with Sergei Lavrov on July 10, stated that the Kremlin had allegedly proposed a "new approach" to resolving the war in Ukraine. However, the Secretary of State did not provide detailed information about the content of this proposal.

Lavrov did not comment on Rubio's words.

