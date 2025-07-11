Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:00 11.07.2025

US defense support continues – MFA of Ukraine

1 min read
Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Heorhiy Tykhy confirmed that US military assistance, which was temporarily suspended, is currently continuing.

"As of now, defense support continues ... we are grateful to the American side for clear signals about the continuation and possibility of strengthening defense support for Ukraine. We see these signals and we welcome them," he said at a briefing on Friday in Kyiv.

The spokesman also emphasized that the Ukrainian and American teams are currently working "on clarifying all the technical details: what has already been allocated is on the way and when it will arrive."

"I will not go into these specific details, but I simply confirm that both teams are working and figuring out what, when and where," Tykhy added.

