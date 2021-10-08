On night of his death, MP Poliakov drank alcohol with friend Dzhambulatov, refused to go home due to quarrel with his common-law wife Skorokhod – Kyiv Police chief

On the night of his death, MP (member of the For the Future faction) Anton Poliakov drank alcohol in an entertainment establishment in Kyiv with his acquaintance and did not want to go home because of a quarrel with his common-law wife, chief of the Main Directorate of the National Police of Kyiv Ivan Vyhovsky has said.

"The deceased [MP Anton Poliakov] at night drank alcoholic beverages at an entertainment establishment in Kyiv with his friend, after which they got into this man's car and drove through the city of Kyiv. The friend suggested that Poliakov go home, but due to everyday problems, namely quarrels with his common-law wife, he did not want to go and they drove around the streets of Kyiv for about one and a half hours. After that, the friend got tired of communicating with the deceased, and he offered him to get home by taxi," the chief of Kyiv National Police Department at a briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

According to the police, Poliakov got into a taxi, whose driver violated traffic rules and was stopped by patrol officers. The patrolmen, as noted by Vyhovsky, while checking the taxi driver's documents, saw a man in the back seat in a "reclining state."

"The taxi driver said the passenger was in a state of alcoholic intoxication, he felt bad," the chief of police said.

He said upon the arrival of the doctors at the scene, the appropriate measures were taken by defibrillator, but the man died on the spot.

"The investigative and operational group, experts have left [...]. Submitted to the Unified register of pretrial investigations under Part 1 of Article 115 (intentional murder) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine with the note 'Natural death' for now," Vyhovsky said.

Asked whether Poliakov had met Ruslan Dzhambulatov (assistant to MP Anna Skorokhod) on the eve of his death, he said yes, noting that law enforcement officers did not detain him.

"Ruslan Dzhambulatov was not detained. He was summoned [for interrogation]. Indeed, it was this man," Vyhovsky said.

The chief of Kyiv police said that on the eve of his death, Poliakov also had a falling out with his common-law wife.

"Understand, I cannot say everything, so that later there are no questions. We do not understand and cannot say for sure that it was a natural death or poisoning by an unknown person. But now, let us say, we are more inclined to believe that it was a natural death," Vyhovsky said.

To a clarifying question of whether MP Anna Skorokhod was Poliakov's common-law wife, Vyhovsky answered in the affirmative. He also informed that she had not been interrogated as she was not feeling well.

According to him, a toxicological examination is usually done within a week, but experts have promised to provide results in a couple of days.

Answering a question from journalists about whether Dzhambulatov is on the NSDC's sanctions list, as previously reported in the media, Vyhovsky said: "This person has the same surname, but he is not on the sanctions list."

"We analyzed this situation, I saw the media publications, we figured it out, but this is not him."

The chief of the Main Directorate of the National Police of Kyiv said that Dzhambulatov is a citizen of Ukraine and is not included in the circle of persons from the criminal world.

According to law enforcement officers, there was about one ppm of alcohol in the blood of the deceased, and his friend was sober.

"I think in a week we will understand something concretely," Vyhovsky said.

According to the taxi driver, this is not the first time he drove a person from a nightclub who was feeling bad. According to the police, the MP started to feel sick during the minute when the taxi driver was stopped by the patrolmen.

Vyhovsky said there was no bodily injury on the body of the deceased.

"The expert did an autopsy, noting his neck [...] the expert immediately said on the spot that when they took him out of the car that there was a chain, but it was just redness, no serious injuries. In general, there was no bodily injury on him," he said.

All possible health problems of the deceased are also identified.