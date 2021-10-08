Facts

16:21 08.10.2021

On night of his death, MP Poliakov drank alcohol with friend Dzhambulatov, refused to go home due to quarrel with his common-law wife Skorokhod – Kyiv Police chief

4 min read
On night of his death, MP Poliakov drank alcohol with friend Dzhambulatov, refused to go home due to quarrel with his common-law wife Skorokhod – Kyiv Police chief

On the night of his death, MP (member of the For the Future faction) Anton Poliakov drank alcohol in an entertainment establishment in Kyiv with his acquaintance and did not want to go home because of a quarrel with his common-law wife, chief of the Main Directorate of the National Police of Kyiv Ivan Vyhovsky has said.

"The deceased [MP Anton Poliakov] at night drank alcoholic beverages at an entertainment establishment in Kyiv with his friend, after which they got into this man's car and drove through the city of Kyiv. The friend suggested that Poliakov go home, but due to everyday problems, namely quarrels with his common-law wife, he did not want to go and they drove around the streets of Kyiv for about one and a half hours. After that, the friend got tired of communicating with the deceased, and he offered him to get home by taxi," the chief of Kyiv National Police Department at a briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

According to the police, Poliakov got into a taxi, whose driver violated traffic rules and was stopped by patrol officers. The patrolmen, as noted by Vyhovsky, while checking the taxi driver's documents, saw a man in the back seat in a "reclining state."

"The taxi driver said the passenger was in a state of alcoholic intoxication, he felt bad," the chief of police said.

He said upon the arrival of the doctors at the scene, the appropriate measures were taken by defibrillator, but the man died on the spot.

"The investigative and operational group, experts have left [...]. Submitted to the Unified register of pretrial investigations under Part 1 of Article 115 (intentional murder) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine with the note 'Natural death' for now," Vyhovsky said.

Asked whether Poliakov had met Ruslan Dzhambulatov (assistant to MP Anna Skorokhod) on the eve of his death, he said yes, noting that law enforcement officers did not detain him.

"Ruslan Dzhambulatov was not detained. He was summoned [for interrogation]. Indeed, it was this man," Vyhovsky said.

The chief of Kyiv police said that on the eve of his death, Poliakov also had a falling out with his common-law wife.

"Understand, I cannot say everything, so that later there are no questions. We do not understand and cannot say for sure that it was a natural death or poisoning by an unknown person. But now, let us say, we are more inclined to believe that it was a natural death," Vyhovsky said.

To a clarifying question of whether MP Anna Skorokhod was Poliakov's common-law wife, Vyhovsky answered in the affirmative. He also informed that she had not been interrogated as she was not feeling well.

According to him, a toxicological examination is usually done within a week, but experts have promised to provide results in a couple of days.

Answering a question from journalists about whether Dzhambulatov is on the NSDC's sanctions list, as previously reported in the media, Vyhovsky said: "This person has the same surname, but he is not on the sanctions list."

"We analyzed this situation, I saw the media publications, we figured it out, but this is not him."

The chief of the Main Directorate of the National Police of Kyiv said that Dzhambulatov is a citizen of Ukraine and is not included in the circle of persons from the criminal world.

According to law enforcement officers, there was about one ppm of alcohol in the blood of the deceased, and his friend was sober.

"I think in a week we will understand something concretely," Vyhovsky said.

According to the taxi driver, this is not the first time he drove a person from a nightclub who was feeling bad. According to the police, the MP started to feel sick during the minute when the taxi driver was stopped by the patrolmen.

Vyhovsky said there was no bodily injury on the body of the deceased.

"The expert did an autopsy, noting his neck [...] the expert immediately said on the spot that when they took him out of the car that there was a chain, but it was just redness, no serious injuries. In general, there was no bodily injury on him," he said.

All possible health problems of the deceased are also identified.

Tags: #police #poliakov
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:15 06.09.2021
Interior Minister: Positive image of police starts from courtyard, school

Interior Minister: Positive image of police starts from courtyard, school

13:58 11.08.2021
Vyhovsky heads Kyiv Police

Vyhovsky heads Kyiv Police

11:31 11.08.2021
Ivan Vyhovsky to head Kyiv Police – source

Ivan Vyhovsky to head Kyiv Police – source

14:47 06.08.2021
Kryschenko performs his duties, no decision made on his resignation – National Police head

Kryschenko performs his duties, no decision made on his resignation – National Police head

16:02 03.08.2021
Law enforcers consider versions of Shyshov's suicide, his premeditated murder with imitation of suicide – National Police head

Law enforcers consider versions of Shyshov's suicide, his premeditated murder with imitation of suicide – National Police head

14:43 03.08.2021
Police not contacted earlier by Shyshov about possible surveillance – National Police head

Police not contacted earlier by Shyshov about possible surveillance – National Police head

09:29 03.08.2021
Head of Belarusian House in Ukraine found hanged – Kyiv police

Head of Belarusian House in Ukraine found hanged – Kyiv police

16:54 04.06.2021
Ex-MP Levchenko removed from wanted list in 2021 upon National Police motion – SBU

Ex-MP Levchenko removed from wanted list in 2021 upon National Police motion – SBU

16:55 27.05.2021
Romanian border guards intercept record batch of revolvers with ammunition on their way to Ukraine

Romanian border guards intercept record batch of revolvers with ammunition on their way to Ukraine

16:05 06.05.2021
Poliakov's Firefly Aerospace valued at $ 1 bln, first round of investments attracts over $ 175 mln

Poliakov's Firefly Aerospace valued at $ 1 bln, first round of investments attracts over $ 175 mln

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

PGO to ask for Medvedchuk's arrest with alternative of UAH 1 bln bail – Venediktova

Medvedchuk suspected of high treason, aiding terrorist organization's activities

Rada appoints Stefanchuk Parliament Speaker - 261 affirmative votes

Rada calls on European Parliament to recognize prospect of Ukraine's membership in EU

Supreme Court sends appeal to Constitutional Court on constitutionality of law on appointment of HCJ members

LATEST

PGO to ask for Medvedchuk's arrest with alternative of UAH 1 bln bail – Venediktova

Medvedchuk suspected of high treason, aiding terrorist organization's activities

Rada appoints Stefanchuk Parliament Speaker - 261 affirmative votes

Rada calls on European Parliament to recognize prospect of Ukraine's membership in EU

Supreme Court sends appeal to Constitutional Court on constitutionality of law on appointment of HCJ members

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid enemy shelling attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

Zelensky signs presidential pardon order for 31 condemned defenders of Ukraine - press service

Ukrainian MP Polyakov dies in Kyiv

MPs Zhelezniak, Leros withdraw their candidacies for speaker post

Klitschko urges SBI not to engage in PR, disinformation, but show court verdicts

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD