Kharkiv police officers hand over two captured tanks to AFU

Investigators of the special police department and employees of the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) discovered and seized two serviceable Russian T-72 and T-72 B3-M tanks while performing official tasks in Bakhmut direction (Donetsk region), later the captured equipment was transferred to one of the combat brigades of the Armed Forces, the press service of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kharkiv region said.

"The combat equipment was documented as part of criminal proceedings and seized as material evidence. Its value is UAH 23 million," the National Police in Kharkiv region said in a statement.

It is reported that later law enforcement officers, with the assistance of the Specialized Prosecutor's Office for Defense of the Eastern region, transferred the captured armored vehicles to one of the combat brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.