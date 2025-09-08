Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:44 08.09.2025

Kharkiv police officers hand over two captured tanks to AFU

1 min read

Investigators of the special police department and employees of the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) discovered and seized two serviceable Russian T-72 and T-72 B3-M tanks while performing official tasks in Bakhmut direction (Donetsk region), later the captured equipment was transferred to one of the combat brigades of the Armed Forces, the press service of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kharkiv region said.

"The combat equipment was documented as part of criminal proceedings and seized as material evidence. Its value is UAH 23 million," the National Police in Kharkiv region said in a statement.

It is reported that later law enforcement officers, with the assistance of the Specialized Prosecutor's Office for Defense of the Eastern region, transferred the captured armored vehicles to one of the combat brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Tags: #tanks #sbu #police #captured

MORE ABOUT

14:10 08.09.2025
Law enforcement officers detain criminal group that terrorized Carpathian region

Law enforcement officers detain criminal group that terrorized Carpathian region

10:45 08.09.2025
Detained NABU officer part of Russian agent network – SBU

Detained NABU officer part of Russian agent network – SBU

21:03 05.09.2025
Estonian Ministry of Defense announces plans to deploy US tank unit and move HIMARS to Lithuania

Estonian Ministry of Defense announces plans to deploy US tank unit and move HIMARS to Lithuania

18:46 02.09.2025
SBU perceives suspicion of Vitiuk as revenge for detention of NABU employees

SBU perceives suspicion of Vitiuk as revenge for detention of NABU employees

18:35 02.09.2025
Senior SBU official suspected of illegal enrichment and false declaration – SAPO

Senior SBU official suspected of illegal enrichment and false declaration – SAPO

18:49 01.09.2025
SBU reports suspicion against Kadyrov for ordering use of Ukrainian POWs as ‘human shield’

SBU reports suspicion against Kadyrov for ordering use of Ukrainian POWs as ‘human shield’

13:39 01.09.2025
Lviv SBU chief confirms working 'Russian trace' version in Parubiy murder

Lviv SBU chief confirms working 'Russian trace' version in Parubiy murder

10:58 01.09.2025
Ex-soldier from Odesa caught planning attacks for enemy – SBU

Ex-soldier from Odesa caught planning attacks for enemy – SBU

09:51 01.09.2025
Alleged Parubiy murderer detained in Khmelnytsky region - Interior Minister

Alleged Parubiy murderer detained in Khmelnytsky region - Interior Minister

18:32 28.08.2025
In less than a week, SBU destroys 17 Russian air defense, electronic warfare and radar systems

In less than a week, SBU destroys 17 Russian air defense, electronic warfare and radar systems

HOT NEWS

UN Secretary General condemns Russia's Sept 7 attack on Ukraine: attacks on govt buildings are further escalation of conflict

Yermak and Rubio discuss security guarantees and defense support for Ukraine

Russians concentrating strikes against our energy sector, response will follow

Detained NABU officer part of Russian agent network – SBU

Deep strike missiles hit 60 targets in Russia during August – Syrsky

LATEST

Yermak holds video call with national security advisers of UK, Germany, Italy, France

'Madyar's Birds' strike Vtorovo pumping station in Russia's Vladimir region

UN Secretary General condemns Russia's Sept 7 attack on Ukraine: attacks on govt buildings are further escalation of conflict

Beijing can stop war, but for now it is more profitable for it to observe

DeepState data: Invaders' advance stabilizes last week, but 'gray zone' expands significantly

Yermak and Rubio discuss security guarantees and defense support for Ukraine

Zelenskyy holds meeting on preparing for next year within budget possibilities

Zelenskyy, Shmyhal set priorities for next year

Russians concentrating strikes against our energy sector, response will follow

Russia's terror against Ukraine reachess new level - Austrian FM Beate Meinl-Reisinger

AD
AD