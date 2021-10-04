Breakthrough decisions regarding practical integration of Ukraine to be adopted at Ukraine-EU summit – FM

At the Ukraine-EU summit, which will be held in Kyiv on October 12, several specific breakthrough decisions will be made that will relate to the practical integration of Ukraine, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"There will be some specific breakthrough decisions that will relate to our practical integration. This integration will bring specific economic benefits for Ukrainian business and citizens," Kuleba said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry stressed that Ukraine would fight to provide a European perspective, but added that "it is necessary to realistically assess the ending of the struggle."

"We certainly press on the EU, demand to provide us with a European perspective. But I think that we need to realistically assess the end of the struggle and the EU's readiness to include this very provision at the October 12 summit. Nevertheless, we will be fighting for this," he assured.

At the same time, Kuleba expressed confidence that Ukraine would become a NATO member.

"I have no doubts that Ukraine will be a NATO member. This is a political decision, and this is a matter of time and balance that will be created at a certain moment in the Euro-Atlantic space," he explained.