Russian aircraft cross restricted area of Ukrainian Armed Forces drills

Aircraft from Russia crossed the restricted area, which was reserved for the exercises of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on its Facebook page.

"In the area of field firing of anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Black Sea, reconnaissance aircraft of the Russian Federation, such as the Su-24MR and Il-20, grossly violated the procedure for using the airspace, repeatedly flying into the restricted area, which Ukraine has reserved for the exercise," the message reads.

The report notes that Russian planes crossed the battle routes of targets of the VR-3 Flight type, along which Ukrainian anti-aircraft guided missiles were used.

"The Russian leadership is once again demonstrating its true face, arranging provocations and endangering its military pilots," the military stressed.