Facts

12:58 24.09.2021

Rada intends to recognize as deported Ukrainians forcibly resettled from Poland in 1944-1951

1 min read
Rada intends to recognize as deported Ukrainians forcibly resettled from Poland in 1944-1951

The Verkhovna Rada intends to recognize Ukrainian citizens as deported, who in 1944-1951 were forcibly resettled from the territory of Poland.

Some 294 MPs voted for corresponding bill "On amendments to certain laws No. 2038" at the first reading.

The bill proposes to amend the laws "On the restoration of the rights of persons deported on ethnic grounds" and "On the status of war veterans, guarantees of their social protection."

The accompanying documents to the bill say that amendments to the laws are necessary to restore social justice and the implementation of compensation for moral and material damage, the provision of social benefits for people who suffered as a result of deportation.

Tags: #poland #ukrainian_citizens #rada #deported
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:46 24.09.2021
Plane with evacuated Ukrainian citizens arrive from Afghanistan to Kyiv

Plane with evacuated Ukrainian citizens arrive from Afghanistan to Kyiv

13:18 20.09.2021
Coordination Rada includes bills on deoligarchization, budget filling in agenda of Rada plenary week

Coordination Rada includes bills on deoligarchization, budget filling in agenda of Rada plenary week

12:27 20.09.2021
Rada on Tues plans to start process of considering draft law on state budget-2022 – Razumkov

Rada on Tues plans to start process of considering draft law on state budget-2022 – Razumkov

14:29 10.09.2021
Future parliamentary elections may be either early or after presidential elections - political expert

Future parliamentary elections may be either early or after presidential elections - political expert

16:45 09.09.2021
Poland opens borders for Ukrainians

Poland opens borders for Ukrainians

18:11 08.09.2021
Rada does not support appeal to U.S. Congress to grant Ukraine bilateral status as major U.S. ally outside NATO

Rada does not support appeal to U.S. Congress to grant Ukraine bilateral status as major U.S. ally outside NATO

14:39 07.09.2021
Rada passes law on industrial parks

Rada passes law on industrial parks

13:53 07.09.2021
Razumkov convenes Rada extraordinary plenary session on Sept 8

Razumkov convenes Rada extraordinary plenary session on Sept 8

13:35 07.09.2021
Seven Ukrainians injured in road accident in Poland

Seven Ukrainians injured in road accident in Poland

12:46 07.09.2021
Rada sixth session of ninth convocation starts work, main bill to be national budget 2022 – chairman

Rada sixth session of ninth convocation starts work, main bill to be national budget 2022 – chairman

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

European Commission welcomes Zelensky's determination to fight influence of oligarchs in Ukraine

COVID-19 'orange' level signs in nine Ukrainian regions, Zhytomyr, Luhansk, Lviv and Kharkiv regions risk to become 'red' – chief sanitary doctor

Ukraine sees over 9,000 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

Plane with evacuated Ukrainian citizens arrive from Afghanistan to Kyiv

London court has no jurisdiction to consider case of Deposit Guarantee Fund against Zhevaho

LATEST

European Commission welcomes Zelensky's determination to fight influence of oligarchs in Ukraine

SBU reveals new evidence of institutional presence of Russia in occupied part of Donetsk region

COVID-19 'orange' level signs in nine Ukrainian regions, Zhytomyr, Luhansk, Lviv and Kharkiv regions risk to become 'red' – chief sanitary doctor

Ukraine sees over 9,000 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

London court has no jurisdiction to consider case of Deposit Guarantee Fund against Zhevaho

G7 ambassadors concerned over process of judicial reform in Ukraine, call for nomination of experts to HCJ Ethics Council, draw attention to draft law on Constitutional Court

Over past six months, some 51% more civilians killed, wounded in Donbas than in previous six months – UN Mission

UNICEF delivers three ultra-cold freezers for COVID-19 vaccines to Ukraine under COVAX

Putin, Zelensky to meet when there is agenda for their communication - Kremlin

Rada considering bill on de-oligarchization

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD