Rada intends to recognize as deported Ukrainians forcibly resettled from Poland in 1944-1951

The Verkhovna Rada intends to recognize Ukrainian citizens as deported, who in 1944-1951 were forcibly resettled from the territory of Poland.

Some 294 MPs voted for corresponding bill "On amendments to certain laws No. 2038" at the first reading.

The bill proposes to amend the laws "On the restoration of the rights of persons deported on ethnic grounds" and "On the status of war veterans, guarantees of their social protection."

The accompanying documents to the bill say that amendments to the laws are necessary to restore social justice and the implementation of compensation for moral and material damage, the provision of social benefits for people who suffered as a result of deportation.