Facts

19:56 26.02.2025

Poland to supply 5,000 additional Starlink communication kits to Ukraine

1 min read
Poland to supply 5,000 additional Starlink communication kits to Ukraine

Poland's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Affairs, Krzysztof Gawkowski, has announced that 5,000 additional Starlink satellite communication kits have been procured and will be delivered to Ukraine.

"We have ordered another 5,000 Starlink kits, which are already partially paid for and will be sent to Ukraine in the coming weeks and months," Gawkowski stated during a broadcast on the TVN24 news channel.

He added that Ukraine currently operates 25,000 Starlink kits, with subscription fees covered by the Polish budget.

"Today, Poland is supporting internet connectivity in Ukraine. Starlink ensures both civilian and military communication security. Thanks to this, the frontline remains operational," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

"We are the largest donor to Ukraine's security in Europe," he added.

Tags: #starlink #poland

MORE ABOUT

15:30 26.02.2025
Warsaw to not send its troops to Ukraine, but ready to provide logistical support – Tusk

Warsaw to not send its troops to Ukraine, but ready to provide logistical support – Tusk

09:39 26.02.2025
Poland to soon transfer another batch of 5,000 Starlinks to Ukraine

Poland to soon transfer another batch of 5,000 Starlinks to Ukraine

15:55 25.02.2025
Poland preparing 46th aid package for Ukraine, will continue to help – dpty PM

Poland preparing 46th aid package for Ukraine, will continue to help – dpty PM

16:20 22.02.2025
Poland buys Starlink terminals for Ukraine, to pay subscription fee – Deputy PM

Poland buys Starlink terminals for Ukraine, to pay subscription fee – Deputy PM

19:14 12.02.2025
Zelenskyy: Ukrainian intelligence data on Russia's further preparations for military action, Putin doesn't want peace

Zelenskyy: Ukrainian intelligence data on Russia's further preparations for military action, Putin doesn't want peace

20:57 10.02.2025
Shmyhal, Tusk discuss cooperation in defense industry, acceleration of logistics

Shmyhal, Tusk discuss cooperation in defense industry, acceleration of logistics

20:36 03.02.2025
Ukrainian soldiers, veterans are not threat, but security factor for Ukraine, Poland, all of Europe

Ukrainian soldiers, veterans are not threat, but security factor for Ukraine, Poland, all of Europe

12:21 28.01.2025
Poland makes decision to limit attempts to block Polish-Ukrainian border

Poland makes decision to limit attempts to block Polish-Ukrainian border

12:45 27.01.2025
Zelenskyy arrives in Poland to participate in events dedicated to 80th anniversary of liberation of Auschwitz

Zelenskyy arrives in Poland to participate in events dedicated to 80th anniversary of liberation of Auschwitz

19:55 24.01.2025
Cabinet approves draft agreement with Poland on cooperation in combating crime

Cabinet approves draft agreement with Poland on cooperation in combating crime

HOT NEWS

Cabinet adopts decisions necessary for signing agreement with USA on minerals – Shmyhal

Trump on concessions in war: You can forget about NATO

Trump says he’s not going to give too many security guarantees to Ukraine

Trump: Zelenskyy to come on Friday, we to sign minerals deal

Trump: I think we can reach agreement with Russia, Ukraine to stop killing of people

LATEST

Security guarantees for Ukraine should be provided within NATO – Meloni

Ukraine not on agenda of Russian-American talks in Turkey

Europe should invest more in its defense and rely less on USA

Cabinet adopts decisions necessary for signing agreement with USA on minerals – Shmyhal

USA abstains from statement by WTO members condemning Russian aggression in Ukraine

Trump on concessions in war: You can forget about NATO

Trump says he’s not going to give too many security guarantees to Ukraine

Trump: Zelenskyy to come on Friday, we to sign minerals deal

Sweden to send two high-power gas turbines to Ukraine

Trump: I think we can reach agreement with Russia, Ukraine to stop killing of people

AD