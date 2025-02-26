Poland to supply 5,000 additional Starlink communication kits to Ukraine

Poland's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Affairs, Krzysztof Gawkowski, has announced that 5,000 additional Starlink satellite communication kits have been procured and will be delivered to Ukraine.

"We have ordered another 5,000 Starlink kits, which are already partially paid for and will be sent to Ukraine in the coming weeks and months," Gawkowski stated during a broadcast on the TVN24 news channel.

He added that Ukraine currently operates 25,000 Starlink kits, with subscription fees covered by the Polish budget.

"Today, Poland is supporting internet connectivity in Ukraine. Starlink ensures both civilian and military communication security. Thanks to this, the frontline remains operational," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

"We are the largest donor to Ukraine's security in Europe," he added.