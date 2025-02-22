Poland buys Starlink terminals for Ukraine, to pay subscription fee – Deputy PM

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Affairs of Poland Krzysztof Gawkowski announced the purchase of a batch of terminals of Elon Musk's Starlink satellite Internet system and their transfer to Ukraine and stated that the Polish side will ensure their operation.

"Poland bought Starlinks, which it gave to Ukraine. We pay and will continue to pay a subscription fee for satellite internet for Ukraine. I cannot imagine that someone could decide to terminate a business contract for a commercial service, to which Poland is a party," Gawkowski wrote on the social media X on Saturday.