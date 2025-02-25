Poland preparing 46th aid package for Ukraine, will continue to help – dpty PM

Poland is preparing the 46th aid package for Ukraine, which will amount to more than EUR 200 million, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said on Tuesday, PAP has reported.

"We are currently preparing the 46th aid package to Ukraine, which will cost more than EUR 200 million. This is sometimes more than some European countries have donated during the entire war. This is the 46th contribution, and we will continue to help, I would like to emphasize this. We will train Ukrainian soldiers, and we have fulfilled this mission. Of the 80,000-90,000 soldiers trained by the European Union countries, Poland has trained about a third – 28,000. We are ready to continue training on our territory. We are the leader in this area," Kosiniak-Kamysz said on Tuesday at the opening of a conference in the Senate on the occasion of the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine.

He stressed that Poland, as a country, "was a leader in assistance" when it came to military support.

"I remember those meetings of the National Security Council when I was in the opposition, but then there was a common action by both the opposition and the government. No one had any doubts that equipment had to be transferred. When some people were thinking about what to give, they looked at their warehouses, tanks were coming from Poland, heavy equipment was coming, ammunition was coming. We delivered everything that was possible," he said.

Kosiniak-Kamysz noted that "relative to our GDP, relative to our capabilities, today humanitarian aid and military aid are at the top among all countries in the world that have provided support to Ukraine."

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk reportedly announced the 46th aid package for Ukraine, which was ready to be sent, at a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Warsaw on January 15.

"Another 46th aid package is ready. Deliveries will begin soon. This time, aid will amount to more than EUR 200 million," Tusk said.