Polish MFA: US decision to suspend military assistance to Ukraine made without consulting, informing allies

The U.S. decision to suspend military aid to Ukraine was made without consulting allies, Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman Pawel Wronski said.

According to Polish RMF24, the spokesperson stressed that "this is a very important decision, and the situation is very serious."

Wronski said that US President Donald Trump made the decision without any consultations.

"Neither with the NATO allies, nor with the Ramstein Group, which supports the warring Ukraine," the Foreign Ministry spokesman said.