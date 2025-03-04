Facts

14:02 04.03.2025

Polish MFA: US decision to suspend military assistance to Ukraine made without consulting, informing allies

1 min read
Polish MFA: US decision to suspend military assistance to Ukraine made without consulting, informing allies

The U.S. decision to suspend military aid to Ukraine was made without consulting allies, Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman Pawel Wronski said.

According to Polish RMF24, the spokesperson stressed that "this is a very important decision, and the situation is very serious."

Wronski said that US President Donald Trump made the decision without any consultations.

"Neither with the NATO allies, nor with the Ramstein Group, which supports the warring Ukraine," the Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

Tags: #nato #poland

MORE ABOUT

15:43 03.03.2025
In Poland, 39 former political prisoners call on Trump to be grateful to Ukrainians for their struggle, to comply with Budapest Memo

In Poland, 39 former political prisoners call on Trump to be grateful to Ukrainians for their struggle, to comply with Budapest Memo

09:40 03.03.2025
Zelenskyy says he could resign in exchange for NATO membership for Ukraine

Zelenskyy says he could resign in exchange for NATO membership for Ukraine

20:10 27.02.2025
Rutte after talk with Trump: NATO members to provide Ukraine with ‘billions of dollars more in aid’

Rutte after talk with Trump: NATO members to provide Ukraine with ‘billions of dollars more in aid’

20:51 26.02.2025
Security guarantees for Ukraine should be provided within NATO – Meloni

Security guarantees for Ukraine should be provided within NATO – Meloni

20:29 26.02.2025
Europe should invest more in its defense and rely less on USA

Europe should invest more in its defense and rely less on USA

20:06 26.02.2025
Trump on concessions in war: You can forget about NATO

Trump on concessions in war: You can forget about NATO

19:56 26.02.2025
Poland to supply 5,000 additional Starlink communication kits to Ukraine

Poland to supply 5,000 additional Starlink communication kits to Ukraine

15:30 26.02.2025
Warsaw to not send its troops to Ukraine, but ready to provide logistical support – Tusk

Warsaw to not send its troops to Ukraine, but ready to provide logistical support – Tusk

09:39 26.02.2025
Poland to soon transfer another batch of 5,000 Starlinks to Ukraine

Poland to soon transfer another batch of 5,000 Starlinks to Ukraine

15:55 25.02.2025
Poland preparing 46th aid package for Ukraine, will continue to help – dpty PM

Poland preparing 46th aid package for Ukraine, will continue to help – dpty PM

HOT NEWS

Danish Defense Minister on freeze of U.S. aid to Ukraine: Situation is very serious, Europe must do much more, faster

Polish PM on US suspension of military aid to Ukraine: Reports coming from border confirm US statements

Ukraine to be able to meet 100% of artillery needs with domestic production in 2025 – PM

US military support continues – Ukrainian PM

It’s important for Ukraine to maintain partnership with USA – Shmyhal

LATEST

Danish Defense Minister on freeze of U.S. aid to Ukraine: Situation is very serious, Europe must do much more, faster

Engagement of America and our European partners vital on path to achieving real peace in Ukraine – Sybiha

Polish PM on US suspension of military aid to Ukraine: Reports coming from border confirm US statements

Meloni: We won’t send Italian soldiers to Ukraine

Ukraine to be able to meet 100% of artillery needs with domestic production in 2025 – PM

US military support continues – Ukrainian PM

Ukraine seeks to include EU membership in peace deal – PM

It’s important for Ukraine to maintain partnership with USA – Shmyhal

Ukraine cannot discuss territorial losses – Shmyhal

Policeman killed, his colleague, five civilians injured due to enemy shelling in Kherson region

AD