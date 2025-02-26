Facts

09:39 26.02.2025

Poland to soon transfer another batch of 5,000 Starlinks to Ukraine

1 min read
Poland to soon transfer another batch of 5,000 Starlinks to Ukraine

Rumors about the shutdown of Starlink by SpaceX corporation, which is used by Ukraine, are unfounded, Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digitalization Krzysztof Gawkowski said in an interview with TVN on Tuesday.

As Gawkowski reported, Poland ordered another batch – 5,000 Starlinks and will transfer them to Ukraine in the coming weeks.

"Poland owns this. It purchased Starlinks and transferred them to Ukraine. Poland generates security because it pays for subscriptions. I can't imagine any American corporation breaking such agreements," Gawkowski said.

Tags: #starlink #poland

MORE ABOUT

15:55 25.02.2025
Poland preparing 46th aid package for Ukraine, will continue to help – dpty PM

Poland preparing 46th aid package for Ukraine, will continue to help – dpty PM

16:20 22.02.2025
Poland buys Starlink terminals for Ukraine, to pay subscription fee – Deputy PM

Poland buys Starlink terminals for Ukraine, to pay subscription fee – Deputy PM

19:14 12.02.2025
Zelenskyy: Ukrainian intelligence data on Russia's further preparations for military action, Putin doesn't want peace

Zelenskyy: Ukrainian intelligence data on Russia's further preparations for military action, Putin doesn't want peace

20:57 10.02.2025
Shmyhal, Tusk discuss cooperation in defense industry, acceleration of logistics

Shmyhal, Tusk discuss cooperation in defense industry, acceleration of logistics

20:36 03.02.2025
Ukrainian soldiers, veterans are not threat, but security factor for Ukraine, Poland, all of Europe

Ukrainian soldiers, veterans are not threat, but security factor for Ukraine, Poland, all of Europe

12:21 28.01.2025
Poland makes decision to limit attempts to block Polish-Ukrainian border

Poland makes decision to limit attempts to block Polish-Ukrainian border

12:45 27.01.2025
Zelenskyy arrives in Poland to participate in events dedicated to 80th anniversary of liberation of Auschwitz

Zelenskyy arrives in Poland to participate in events dedicated to 80th anniversary of liberation of Auschwitz

19:55 24.01.2025
Cabinet approves draft agreement with Poland on cooperation in combating crime

Cabinet approves draft agreement with Poland on cooperation in combating crime

18:19 16.01.2025
Ukraine to issue 'stuck' passports to over 80,000 refugees in Poland

Ukraine to issue 'stuck' passports to over 80,000 refugees in Poland

21:19 15.01.2025
Tusk: USA will cooperate with Ukraine, Europe on security issues if we take security challenges seriously

Tusk: USA will cooperate with Ukraine, Europe on security issues if we take security challenges seriously

AD

HOT NEWS

Enemy drops three aerial bombs on Kostiantynivka: five people killed

Russia attacks energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk region

Trump says Ukraine deal could bring trillion dollar benefits – media

Air Force: 110 enemy UAVs shot down, 66 lost from location

Zelenskyy plans to visit USA on Feb 28 – media

LATEST

Umerov: there’re 221 Ukrainian citizens in Russian prisons, 134 - Crimean Tatars

Enemy drops three aerial bombs on Kostiantynivka: five people killed

Sukharevsky: One hundred percent of drones, flying on Russian territory, of Ukrainian production

Rada adopts law on establishment of Higher Administrative Court

Ninety-eight combat clashes recorded

Russia attacks energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk region

Invaders lose 1,170 servicemen in past day

Kyivteploenergo plans to restore heat supply to 50 houses in Holosiyivsky district within 24 hours

Trump says Ukraine deal could bring trillion dollar benefits – media

Ukrainian Red Cross, World Food Program provide food kits to residents of Kherson region

AD
AD
AD
AD