Poland to soon transfer another batch of 5,000 Starlinks to Ukraine

Rumors about the shutdown of Starlink by SpaceX corporation, which is used by Ukraine, are unfounded, Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digitalization Krzysztof Gawkowski said in an interview with TVN on Tuesday.

As Gawkowski reported, Poland ordered another batch – 5,000 Starlinks and will transfer them to Ukraine in the coming weeks.

"Poland owns this. It purchased Starlinks and transferred them to Ukraine. Poland generates security because it pays for subscriptions. I can't imagine any American corporation breaking such agreements," Gawkowski said.