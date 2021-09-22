Facts

There must be clear time perspective for countries aspiring to join Alliance – Zelensky at meeting with Stoltenberg

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky says there must be a clear time perspective for countries aspiring to become NATO members.

The President of Ukraine wrote on his Twitter account on Wednesday, he said this at a meeting with Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance Jens Stoltenberg.

"The Euro-Atlantic course of our state is unchanged," Zelensky said.

He also thanked the NATO Secretary General for the constant support of Ukraine and participation of the NATO representative in the Crimea Platform Summit in Kyiv.

