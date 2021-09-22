Facts

11:48 22.09.2021

Unknown people shoot at car of President's First Assistant Shefir, his driver wounded

Near the village of Lisnyki (Kyiv region), a car of the first assistant to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Serhiy Shefir, was fired upon. The driver of the car was wounded, the press service of the National Police of Ukraine reports.

"Today, at about 10:00, near the village of Lisnyki, the car of the first assistant to the president, Serhiy Shefir, was fired at," the police said on its website.

It is noted that more than 10 bullets hit the car. The driver is injured. Now the police investigative teams are working on the spot.

"A special police operation is being carried out to search for the criminals. Anyone who has any information about the circumstances of the attempt on the life of two citizens of Ukraine, please inform the police by calling 102," the message says.

 Deputy head of the parliamentary committee for national security, defense and intelligence, Maryana Bezuhla (Servant of the People faction), confirmed that an attempt was made on the life of the first assistant to the President of Ukraine, Serhiy Shefir.

"I don't know much about the incident. They shot and hit the driver with three bullets," Bezuhla told Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

A law enforcement source told Interfax-Ukraine that a total of 12 bullets were shot at the car.

Adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Anton Gerashchenko said on Facebook that the shots were fired from the forest from automatic weapons towards the car.

Interfax-Ukraine
