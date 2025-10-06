Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:00 06.10.2025

URCS responds to Russian strikes in Lviv region

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) on Sunday deployed to to two locations affected by a combined Russian missile and drone attack in the Lviv region.

"The team of the Lviv regional organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross is working at two locations affected by a large-scale Russian night attack. The work is being carried out in cooperation with local authorities, the State Emergency Service, medics and police," the URCS said on Facebook on Sunday.

URCS support points were been deployed on the ground, where the victims are provided with medical and psychological assistance. Residents whose homes have been damaged can receive the necessary materials for temporary housing reconstruction. Drinking water and hot drinks are also available in the tents for everyone who needs a break - both local residents and emergency services representatives.

As reported, on the night of October 5, the Russian army carried out the largest attack on the Lviv region since the start of the full-scale invasion. As a result, at least four people were killed and scores injured.

