Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:16 10.10.2025

Possibility of repelling attack decreases by 20-30% due to weather conditions – Zelenskyy

 Due to meteorological conditions, the possibility of repelling the Russian night attack decreased by 20-30%, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"I would say that I believe that the weather forecasters reduced our repelling by about 20-30%, I believe. I think it had such an effect, but nevertheless, if we can restore, almost restore the water supply during the day, and I think that there will be processes for more positive decisions on electricity," Zelenskyy said during a briefing on Friday.

He noted that the Russians had been stockpiling missiles and drones for this attack, and were waiting for rainy weather and fog, understanding that this would hinder the use of aviation.

"This is a strong blow, but it is definitely not fatal. Partners must help, America must calm Putin down, partners must not let go, support Ukraine, and the Ukrainians, I believe, are doing everything right," the president said.

Tags: #zelenskyy #shooting #attacks

