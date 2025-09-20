Zelenskyy: Fair to talk about joint solutions with other states for shooting down drones over Ukraine

Photo: National Guard

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes it is reasonable to discuss joint solutions with other states for shooting down drones over Ukraine, saying that if Ukraine has air defenses in place, they should shoot down everything flying “toward us and toward Poland.”

“I believe it’s fair to talk about a joint solution. Not just so that a drone falls on Ukrainians’ heads and doesn’t reach Polish territory, but so these are decisions made together. That is, if our air defenses are in place – we shoot down everything flying toward us and toward Poland,” Zelenskyy told reporters on Friday.

“And likewise, Poland shoots down with its aircraft everything flying toward them and toward us. We could focus only on the regions in the western part of our state – where Poland has the capability. Or it might not be just Poland but also Romania; we don’t count on others,” the president added.