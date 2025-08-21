Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:12 21.08.2025

Szijjártó offers assistance to ethnic Hungarians of Zakarpattia after Russian strike on Mukachevo – Orbán

2 min read
Szijjártó offers assistance to ethnic Hungarians of Zakarpattia after Russian strike on Mukachevo – Orbán

The Hungarian side offered assistance to Ukrainian citizens of Hungarian nationality after the Russian occupiers struck the city of Mukachevo in Zakarpattia region on Thursday, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has said.

"At today's government meeting, we discussed the consequences of the Russian missile strike on Mukachevo. I instructed the Minister of the Interior to prepare hospitals in Debrecen and Nyíregyháza to receive the wounded. Thank God, this was not necessary. Péter Szijjártó [Hungarian Foreign Minister] spoke with representatives of Hungarians in Zakarpattia, to whom we also offered assistance from the Hungarian government," Orbán said on Facebook.

In turn, Hungarian President Tamás Szujók expressed his "deep condolences to the victims of the missile strike on Mukachevo" on his page. He initially wrote "Russian missile strike" but later edited the post and removed the word "Russian" which caused a wave of indignation and discussion in the comments.

"I wish them a speedy recovery and full recovery. An immediate cessation of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict is in our interests. I am confident that the warring parties are able to understand this and, thanks to international diplomatic efforts, will soon put an end to this inhuman and senseless massacre," Szujók said.

As reported, the Russian occupiers struck the plant of the U.S. company FLEX in Mukachevo at night. The city was under attack by the Russian army for the first time during a full-scale invasion. Thanks to the detailed measures for responding to air raids, all 600 workers who were on shift at the time went down to shelter in time, which saved their lives. In total, 19 injured people aged 22 to 63 were reported. After examination, six citizens remained in hospital, one of them is in serious condition.

According to the only census conducted in Ukraine since independence in 2001, 8.5% of Mukachevo residents and 12.1% of the population of the entire Zakarpattia region indicated their Hungarian nationality.

Tags: #hungary #mukachevo #shooting

MORE ABOUT

21:17 21.08.2025
Russian strike on Mukachevo plant is demonstrative blow to US property and investments – Zelenskyy

Russian strike on Mukachevo plant is demonstrative blow to US property and investments – Zelenskyy

14:40 21.08.2025
Russian missile strike injures 19 in Mukachevo

Russian missile strike injures 19 in Mukachevo

14:16 21.08.2025
Fire at Mukachevo enterprise injures 16, blaze contained

Fire at Mukachevo enterprise injures 16, blaze contained

09:52 21.08.2025
Number of victims in Russian attack on Mukachevo rises to 15

Number of victims in Russian attack on Mukachevo rises to 15

09:12 21.08.2025
Dozen injured in enemy attack on Mukachevo

Dozen injured in enemy attack on Mukachevo

11:55 13.08.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross volunteers welcome evacuation train in Mukachevo

Ukrainian Red Cross volunteers welcome evacuation train in Mukachevo

10:32 06.08.2025
Prosecutors investigate Russian soldiers' shooting of civilian in Donetsk region

Prosecutors investigate Russian soldiers' shooting of civilian in Donetsk region

15:57 26.07.2025
Orbán insists Ukraine should remain 'buffer' state, offers strategic cooperation with EU instead of membership

Orbán insists Ukraine should remain 'buffer' state, offers strategic cooperation with EU instead of membership

20:36 24.07.2025
Goal of night shelling of railway around Odesa is to block access to seaports – Ukrzaliznytsia

Goal of night shelling of railway around Odesa is to block access to seaports – Ukrzaliznytsia

08:54 23.07.2025
Kyiv driver targeted in shooting after road dispute

Kyiv driver targeted in shooting after road dispute

HOT NEWS

Russian strike on Mukachevo plant is demonstrative blow to US property and investments – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy announces daily steps by partners to support Ukraine

Syrsky notes productive work in operational zone of Donetsk territorial community

Trump on Ukraine-Russia war: It’s impossible to win war without attacking invaders country, interesting times ahead

Russian missile strike injures 19 in Mukachevo

LATEST

EU Commissioner Kos condemns Russian attacks on civilians in Ukraine

Zelenskyy signs law on 15 days of guaranteed leave for military personnel

Rada to strengthen social protection of female soldiers

Ukrainians are united primarily by AFU victories, divided by mutual accusations and political conflicts – poll

Zelenskyy announces daily steps by partners to support Ukraine

Prices for over-the-counter medicines not included in National List to be subject to declaration in National Catalogue without approval of separate list

Graham to push for Russia to be designated as a state sponsor of terrorism over kidnapped children in Ukraine

Armenian-U.S. joint venture to provide business management in Trump Route project - Pashinyan

Ukraine, European Union Delegation to expand cooperation in countering corruption, judicial reform, development of legal institutions

Mobbs on Russia's territorial demands: Intl law cannot be erased by aggression

AD
AD