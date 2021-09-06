Holos considers Razumkov to be effective speaker

Head of the Holos political party, MP Kira Rudyk considers Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov to be an effective speaker and expects that his resignation will not happen.

"It seems to me that today it is possible, but I hope that such a change will not happen. And so far there are not enough votes. Such a conclusion can be drawn from the information we hear in the corridors," she said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

When asked whether Razumkov is an effective speaker, Rudyk replied: "Yes."

"Despite the fact that the Cabinet of Ministers is as subordinate to the Office of the President as possible, the Verkhovna Rada, thanks to its leader, works, let's say, according to the rules. It is very important that in the parliamentary-presidential republic, in which there is a mono-majority, all the rights of the opposition are preserved, and the parliament, as a structure, has the opportunity to work to fulfill the tasks for which we were chosen," the parliamentarian explained.