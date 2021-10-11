Facts

18:14 11.10.2021

This parliament could become most reformatory in history, but mono-majority chooses lawlessness – MP Rudyk

2 min read
This parliament could become most reformatory in history, but mono-majority chooses lawlessness – MP Rudyk

 The parliament of the ninth convocation has several outstanding differences from the previous ones: it is in this parliament that the first mono-majority in history is formed, respectively, the authorities have the greatest opportunities to change the country, but these opportunities are used exclusively irresponsibly, head of the Holos party, MP Kira Rudyk said.

"Today the parliament is not a driver of reforms, but is a vivid example of the usurpation of power and desecration of parliamentarism. The resignation of Dmytro Razumkov and the appointment of the most convenient and loyal chairman to the President's Office proves that the authorities are not going to retreat from their concept of 'loyalty is more important than professionalism.' It seems that it is not customary to attract professionals in the mono-majority to work; it is more important to build the most loyal system for maintaining and increasing power. And we can state that this trend is consolidating," Rudyk said.

In her opinion, no breakthrough can be expected from the new chairman, because legislative initiatives depend on the MPs, and not on the Verkhovna Rada chairman. The main problem is, Rudyk said the real reform bills in this Verkhovna Rada are mainly initiated by the opposition, which shows the real level of readiness of the majority and the President's Office for reforms and changes.

"And the authorities now, indeed, are not at all up to reforms. They need to do something about the shameful 'investigation' of the Wagner PMC case, offshore companies and constant corruption scandals. The authorities have no time to think strategically," the parliamentarian said.

"But the problem of the current government is that the country needs responsibility and pragmatism, and first of all, from people who have in their hands all the levers of political influence and state power. They promised to use them for real changes, but in fact, are multiplying shameful old political traditions," the leader of Holos said.

Tags: #rudyk
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:57 27.09.2021
Support for entrepreneurs is foundation of economic development - MP Rudyk

Support for entrepreneurs is foundation of economic development - MP Rudyk

18:31 15.09.2021
List of 'oligarchs' should be determined by commission of independent experts, instead of NSDC - Holos leader

List of 'oligarchs' should be determined by commission of independent experts, instead of NSDC - Holos leader

14:44 06.09.2021
Holos considers Razumkov to be effective speaker

Holos considers Razumkov to be effective speaker

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

At Fastiv-Zhytomyr railway crossing, combine enters passenger train, so locomotive, six carriages damaged

EU sanctions 8 more Russians for 'undermining sovereignty of Ukraine'

Medvedchuk handed arrest warrant with alternative to post bail of UAH 1 bln – Kuzmin

Ukraine records over 8,800 new COVID-19 cases, over 200 related deaths in past 24 hours

Zelensky: SAPO competition committee must fulfill its duty properly

LATEST

At Fastiv-Zhytomyr railway crossing, combine enters passenger train, so locomotive, six carriages damaged

EU sanctions 8 more Russians for 'undermining sovereignty of Ukraine'

Ukraine taking issue of countering anti-Semitism seriously – U.S. State Department Special Envoy

Memorial at Babyn Yar must truthfully and accurately tell story of what happened – U.S. State Department Special Envoy

Ukraine starts sending containers with raspberries to USA, Canada

Recruiters of mercenaries for participation in armed conflict in Syria exposed in Ukraine

Medvedchuk handed arrest warrant with alternative to post bail of UAH 1 bln – Kuzmin

SkyUp plans to carry about 3 mln passengers by late 2021

Apple brings first official batch of iPhone to Ukraine

Ukraine records over 8,800 new COVID-19 cases, over 200 related deaths in past 24 hours

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD