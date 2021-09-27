Support for entrepreneurs is foundation of economic development - MP Rudyk

The government has adopted the proposal of the Holos party on the specifics of work for vaccinated people during quarantine, but entrepreneurs require more systemic support both during the lockdown and in general, they need systemic and balanced steps, the Holos party leader, MP Kira Rudyk said.

"We welcome the fact that the government is already using some of our proposals. But this is not enough to support entrepreneurs and encourage the economy to recover faster. The state should come up with a consistent and systematic program to support the economy, not create problems for business (more precisely, not aggravate the challenges already created by the coronavirus), and also understand that without the support of people, economic development is blocked," the press service of the political force quotes the MP.

The Holos has developed a business support plan, which, according to Rudyk, contains several simple steps. First of all, the party proposes to redirect UAH 10 billion to support entrepreneurs: this will be enough to provide funding to those whose business may not survive the lockdown.

Secondly, it is necessary to adopt the Holos bill No. 5132, which provides for an extension of the moratorium on business inspections and exempts entrepreneurs who are forced to restrict their work during lockdowns from the payment of single social tax.

At the same time, the Holos urges not to pass bill No. 5600, which is actually a financial terror for Ukrainians. Instead, the party proposes its alternative - bill 5600-1, which "guarantees equal tax rules for all and abolishes tax breaks for oligarchic business and monopolies."

In addition, the political force focuses on the need to provide for a long-term reduction in tax pressure on entrepreneurs and employees. It concerns taxes on personal income, single social tax and a reduction in labor tax from 41.5% to 35%.

"Ukrainian officials and MPs of the mono-majority perceive small and medium-sized businesses as an endless source of money for their projects and whims. But only the support of entrepreneurs will allow not only to overcome the consequences of the coronavirus, but also form the foundation for long-term economic development and a high standard of living of Ukrainians," Kira Rudyk said.