13:04 13.09.2021

Traffic accident in Turkey injures 35 Ukrainians, Turkish driver killed on spot – MFA

On Monday morning, near the Turkish city of Menteshe (province of Mugla), there was a traffic accident involving a tourist bus, as a result of which 35 Ukrainian tourists received injuries of mild and moderate severity, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko said.

"According to preliminary information, there were 41 citizens of Ukraine in the bus. Thirty-five Ukrainian tourists received injuries of mild and moderate severity. Now they are provided with the necessary medical care. There are no threats to life," Nikolenko told Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.

The speaker pointed out that, probably, the driver, a citizen of Turkey, lost control of the vehicle due to a heart attack. "He died at the scene of the accident," he added.

Nikolenko noted that the Consulate of Ukraine in Antalya interacts with Turkish law enforcement officers to clarify all the circumstances of the accident, established contact with the tour operator and the insurance company, which should cover the costs of treatment.

"The consul also plans to visit the injured Ukrainians in the hospital to provide them with consular assistance," he added.

Earlier, a number of Turkish media reported that in Mugla area, a tourist bus driver lost control of a heart attack and collided with a school bus.

According to olumhaberi.com, the tourist bus driver died on the spot, seven schoolchildren and 41 tourists were injured.

