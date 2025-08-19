Next NATO summit to be held in Turkey in July 2026 – Rutte

The 2026 NATO summit will be held in the Turkish capital Ankara on July 7-8, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced on Tuesday.

“I want to thank Türkiye for hosting this important meeting. Türkiye has been a strong NATO Ally for more than 70 years, making invaluable contributions to our shared security,” Rutte is quoted as saying on the organization's website.

“At our next Summit, Leaders will continue to make NATO a stronger, fairer and more lethal Alliance, ready to respond to the critical challenges to our security,” the Secretary General also stated.

Türkiye is hosting a NATO summit for the second time, after Istanbul in 2004, Brussels recalled.