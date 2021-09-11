Facts

17:11 11.09.2021

President of Estonia: I want Ukraine to become EU member, but condition is Copenhagen criteria fulfillment

2 min read
President of Estonia: I want Ukraine to become EU member, but condition is Copenhagen criteria fulfillment

President of Estonia Kersti Kaljulaid supports Ukraine's membership in the European Union, but the condition is that the Ukrainian side fulfills the Copenhagen criteria.

At the YES Brainstorming conference in Kyiv on Saturday, Kaljulaid said he is sorry, because he deeply wants Ukraine to become part of the EU one day. He said that he really hopes when the window of opportunity opens in the future, Ukraine will be ready go through that window. But the Copenhagen criteria are a prerequisite. Ukraine cannot start fulfilling them when the window of opportunity opens, it will be too late. If it opens at 09:00, it closes at 10:15. This is what our history has taught us, according to Kaljulaid.

The president said that in the five years she was in power, Ukraine has not advanced in accordance with the Copenhagen criteria.

Kaljulaid said that all future assumptions are based on past experiences. As the President of Estonia, she had to solve the problems of Estonian business in Ukraine. For example, an Estonian company had even gone through international arbitration to return the business to its rightful owners. It went on for five years while she was President of Estonia and there was no progress.

She said that she wants full EU membership for Ukraine.

However, she said that she knows this can only happen with conditions. She said that under no circumstances she is not one of those who says "it will never happen, just make an interim decision."

Kaljulaid also expressed regret that even when the conditions were met, the EU held back the start of accession discussions with some countries.

She said it means that it makes Ukraine's position stronger in negotiations with the EU, not meeting these criteria, which are the basis of the EU.

YES Brainstorming is organized by the Yalta European Strategy (YES) and Victor Pinchuk Foundation.

Tags: #eu #kaljulaid #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:38 11.09.2021
Kuleba calls on EU to talk honestly about prospects for Ukraine's membership in EU

Kuleba calls on EU to talk honestly about prospects for Ukraine's membership in EU

09:27 10.09.2021
Ukraine reports 3,615 new COVID-19 cases, 76 related deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine reports 3,615 new COVID-19 cases, 76 related deaths in past 24 hours

14:09 09.09.2021
Kuleba: We intend to work to ensure United States further supports strengthening of Ukrainian defense capability

Kuleba: We intend to work to ensure United States further supports strengthening of Ukrainian defense capability

10:08 09.09.2021
Ukraine reports 3,663 new COVID-19 cases, 61 related deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine reports 3,663 new COVID-19 cases, 61 related deaths in past 24 hours

09:33 08.09.2021
Ukraine sees 2,772 new cases of COVID-19, 1,411 recoveries, 60 deaths over past day – Health Ministry

Ukraine sees 2,772 new cases of COVID-19, 1,411 recoveries, 60 deaths over past day – Health Ministry

17:55 07.09.2021
Ukraine may leave 'green' zone in first half of Sept – KSE

Ukraine may leave 'green' zone in first half of Sept – KSE

14:47 07.09.2021
Ukraine receives $35.8 mln in financial aid to reduce impact of COVID-19

Ukraine receives $35.8 mln in financial aid to reduce impact of COVID-19

11:17 07.09.2021
Ukraine's intl reserves in Aug increase by 9.2% due to receipt of SDR, reach $31.6 bln – NBU

Ukraine's intl reserves in Aug increase by 9.2% due to receipt of SDR, reach $31.6 bln – NBU

09:29 06.09.2021
Ukraine expecting Biden's visit, but not this year

Ukraine expecting Biden's visit, but not this year

17:13 04.09.2021
Some 2,614 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Ukraine in past 24 hours, 1,447 recoveries, 44 deaths – Health Ministry

Some 2,614 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Ukraine in past 24 hours, 1,447 recoveries, 44 deaths – Health Ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Razumkov submits bill on oligarchs to Venice Commission

Russia starts to use Nord Stream as weapon against Ukraine – Yermak

Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier killed in Donbas, three more received shrapnel wounds – JFO HQ

Zelensky admits possibility of full-scale war with Russia, but this would be tragic mistake for Moscow

Ukraine reports 3,615 new COVID-19 cases, 76 related deaths in past 24 hours

LATEST

Together with American people Ukraine remember victims of 9/11 tragedy – Zelensky

United States calls on sides to come together on refreshing Naftogaz board, its CEO – Nuland

Razumkov submits bill on oligarchs to Venice Commission

Russia starts to use Nord Stream as weapon against Ukraine – Yermak

Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier killed in Donbas, three more received shrapnel wounds – JFO HQ

Bolton considers U.S. troops withdrawal from Afghanistan as mistake, compares it to administration's decision on Nord Stream 2

Rada not obliged to wait for Venice Commission's decision on de-oligarchization bill for its consideration – Razumkov

State Tourism Agency in Sept intends to carry out pilot launch of Kyiv-Kaniv route along Dnipro river

Putin-Zelensky meeting will be complicated from all points of view – Kuchma

Kuleba: Ukraine actively shaping new architecture of regional, global security

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD