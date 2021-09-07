Facts

Main versions of death of Kryvy Rih mayor - suicide or incitement to suicide - National Police

Main versions of death of Kryvy Rih mayor - suicide or incitement to suicide - National Police

Investigative actions in the case of the death of mayor of Kryvy Rih Kostiantyn Pavlov ruled out the version of premeditated murder or staged murder, the National Police of Ukraine said.

"The Main Investigation Department, based on the data obtained during the pretrial investigation ... denied the version of premeditated murder or staged murder," said Mykola Batiuk, deputy head of the National Police Main Investigation Department, at a briefing in Kyiv on Tuesday.

In this regard, as Batiuk noted, the main versions of the mayor's death are suicide or incitement to suicide. According to him, both personal and work-related motives are being considered.

