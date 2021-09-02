Zelensky confident of Biden's visit to Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the future visit of U.S. President Joseph Biden to Ukraine was discussed by the parties before and after the meeting. The head of Ukraine expects the visit of the U.S. leader.

"Frankly speaking, I remembered this after the meeting, that it was necessary to talk in more detail about the visit of the U.S. President. But before that, our teams communicated and we communicated by phone regarding the visit. I think that the President will come to Ukraine," Zelensky said on briefing in Washington on Wednesday.

He also said that Biden visited Ukraine more than once.

"This will be, I think, his seventh visit. He has been to Ukraine many times," Zelensky said.