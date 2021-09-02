Facts

14:39 02.09.2021

Zelensky confident of Biden's visit to Ukraine

1 min read
Zelensky confident of Biden's visit to Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the future visit of U.S. President Joseph Biden to Ukraine was discussed by the parties before and after the meeting. The head of Ukraine expects the visit of the U.S. leader.

"Frankly speaking, I remembered this after the meeting, that it was necessary to talk in more detail about the visit of the U.S. President. But before that, our teams communicated and we communicated by phone regarding the visit. I think that the President will come to Ukraine," Zelensky said on briefing in Washington on Wednesday.

He also said that Biden visited Ukraine more than once.

"This will be, I think, his seventh visit. He has been to Ukraine many times," Zelensky said.

Tags: #biden #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:54 02.09.2021
Zelensky to meet with Apple CEO in California on Sept 2, visit Silicon Valley, speak at Stanford University

Zelensky to meet with Apple CEO in California on Sept 2, visit Silicon Valley, speak at Stanford University

12:40 02.09.2021
U.S. to be ready to apply sanctions in event of threat to Ukraine's energy security – Zelensky

U.S. to be ready to apply sanctions in event of threat to Ukraine's energy security – Zelensky

18:57 01.09.2021
Biden looks forward to meeting with Zelensky to reaffirm U.S. commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, Euro-Atlantic aspirations

Biden looks forward to meeting with Zelensky to reaffirm U.S. commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, Euro-Atlantic aspirations

15:40 01.09.2021
Zelensky to meet with U.S. business reps ahead of meeting with Biden

Zelensky to meet with U.S. business reps ahead of meeting with Biden

12:28 01.09.2021
Biden should seize on Zelensky meeting as opportunity to start rebuilding America's reputation as ally that keeps its pledges - FT

Biden should seize on Zelensky meeting as opportunity to start rebuilding America's reputation as ally that keeps its pledges - FT

11:02 01.09.2021
Biden to host Zelensky at White House Oval Office, no joint briefing scheduled

Biden to host Zelensky at White House Oval Office, no joint briefing scheduled

10:40 01.09.2021
Zelensky presents Transformation Plan of Ukraine with 80 projects totally worth $277 bln

Zelensky presents Transformation Plan of Ukraine with 80 projects totally worth $277 bln

10:02 31.08.2021
Zelensky couple arrives in Washington as part of working visit, upcoming meeting of Ukrainian-U.S. leaders – press service

Zelensky couple arrives in Washington as part of working visit, upcoming meeting of Ukrainian-U.S. leaders – press service

12:40 30.08.2021
Razumkov: Issue of Donbas war to be priority at talks between Ukrainian, U.S. Presidents

Razumkov: Issue of Donbas war to be priority at talks between Ukrainian, U.S. Presidents

10:42 30.08.2021
Shift of Zelensky-Biden meeting connected with expiration of Taliban ultimatum on evacuation of foreigners from Kabul airport

Shift of Zelensky-Biden meeting connected with expiration of Taliban ultimatum on evacuation of foreigners from Kabul airport

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kremlin and Ukrainian presidential office not preparing summit, it's hardly possible before yearend - Peskov

Ukraine, United States to adopt Strategic Partnership Charter in autumn, consider plan for Ukraine's transformation – Kuleba

Ukraine, United States to activate Strategic Partnership Commission between countries – Ukrainian-U.S. joint statement

United States announces new $60 mln security assistance package for Ukraine, including Javelin systems – U.S.-Ukrainian joint statement

Biden looks forward to meeting with Zelensky to reaffirm U.S. commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, Euro-Atlantic aspirations

LATEST

Court extends house arrest for Medvedchuk

Official Kyiv has taken unprecedented measures to ensure the pilgrimage of Hasids - Ambassador Korniychuk

Kremlin and Ukrainian presidential office not preparing summit, it's hardly possible before yearend - Peskov

Ukraine, United States to adopt Strategic Partnership Charter in autumn, consider plan for Ukraine's transformation – Kuleba

Health Ministry signs memorandum of understanding to cooperate with General Electric

United States to provide additional $12.8 mln to Ukraine in COVID-related assistance – joint statement

United States supports Ukraine's right to choose its foreign policy, including striving to join NATO – Kyiv-Washington joint statement

Ukraine, United States to activate Strategic Partnership Commission between countries – Ukrainian-U.S. joint statement

United States to provide Ukraine with $463 mln to support democracy, human rights

United States announces new $60 mln security assistance package for Ukraine, including Javelin systems – U.S.-Ukrainian joint statement

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD