United States announces new $60 mln security assistance package for Ukraine, including Javelin systems – U.S.-Ukrainian joint statement

The United States has announced a new $60 million security assistance package for Ukraine, which includes Javelin anti-armor systems and other weapons.

"The United States is announcing a new $60 million security assistance package, including additional Javelin anti-armor systems and other defensive lethal and non-lethal capabilities, to enable Ukraine to more effectively defend itself against Russian aggression. The United States has committed $2.5 billion in support of Ukraine’s forces since 2014, including more than $400 million this year alone," Ukraine and the United States said in a joint statement.