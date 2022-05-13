Facts

15:51 13.05.2022

Ukrainian World Congress announces start of strategic partnership with Saint Javelin brand

2 min read

The Ukrainians World Congress (UWC) begins a partnership with Saint Javelin, a brand of clothing, stickers and other things founded in February 2022, according to the Congress website on Thursday.

It is noted that within the framework of the Saint Javelin partnership, Javelin will transfer its current monthly revenues to the #UniteWithUkraine campaign.

“We decided to allocate these funds to the UWC because they have shown they can successfully procure and deliver this vital equipment to the front lines. It takes a tremendous amount of work to do this and they have an operations team that we trust,” Saint Javelin founder Christian Borys said.

The Congress reminds that the Unite With Ukraine campaign launched in March is aimed at improving the situation with the supply of protective equipment for Ukraine.

"People wanted to help the brave civilians-turned-defenders in Ukraine, and we knew how to raise funds and deliver non-lethal protective equipment to our brothers and sisters on the front lines. We have shown what we can do when we work together: to date, #UniteWithUkraine has raised over $21 million (USD) and delivered thousands of armored helmets, bulletproof vests, respirator masks, medical first aid kits, and other equipment to the defenders of Ukraine," the message reads.

Tags: #uwc #javelin
