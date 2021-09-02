Ukraine, U.S. view Nord Stream 2 as threat to European energy security – joint statement

Ukraine and the United States view Nord Stream 2 as a threat to European energy security, according to a joint statement on the U.S.-Ukraine Strategic Partnership published on Wednesday.

"The United States and Ukraine continue to oppose Nord Stream 2, which we view as a threat to European energy security," the document said.

The United States intends to continue using measures envisaged in legislation and energy diplomacy, including through the recent appointment of a senior advisor for energy security, to maintain Ukraine's transit role and security of supply during this period of energy transition and to prevent the Kremlin's use of energy as a geopolitical weapon.

The U.S. and Ukrainian governments support efforts to increase capacity for gas supplies to Ukraine from diversified sources.