United States to provide additional $12.8 mln to Ukraine in COVID-related assistance – joint statement

The United States intends to transfer an additional $12.8 million to Ukraine in COVID-related assistancе under the America Rescue Plan Act.

This is stated in a joint statement by Kyiv and Washington on the strategic partnership of the two countries, which was announced on Wednesday.

"The United States intends to provide additional assistance to Ukraine, to include cold chain storage support and an additional $12.8 million in COVID-related assistance drawn from the America Rescue Plan Act," according to the statement released on the website of the President's Office.