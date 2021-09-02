Facts

10:28 02.09.2021

Ukraine, United States to activate Strategic Partnership Commission between countries – Ukrainian-U.S. joint statement

Ukraine, United States to activate Strategic Partnership Commission between countries – Ukrainian-U.S. joint statement

The United States and Ukraine are reinvigorating the Strategic Partnership Commission (SPC), reoriented and resourced to meet 21st century challenges.

This is stated in a joint statement by Kyiv and Washington on the strategic partnership of the two countries, which was announced on Wednesday.

"To memorialize the elevated status of our partnership, the U.S. Secretary of State and the Ukrainian Foreign Minister intend to approve a new Charter at the SPC's meeting in Washington this fall," the statement said.

