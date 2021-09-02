United States supports Ukraine's right to choose its foreign policy, including striving to join NATO – Kyiv-Washington joint statement

The United States supports Ukraine's right to decide its foreign policy course, including the desire to join NATO, according to a joint statement by Ukraine and the United States, released on the website of the President's Office on Wednesday.

"The United States supports Ukraine's right to decide its own future foreign policy course free from outside interference, including with respect to Ukraine’s aspirations to join NATO," according to the document.

In addition, the United States remains committed to assisting Ukraine with ongoing reforms.