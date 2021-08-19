Zelensky: Being NATO nation would offer Ukraine protection from fresh Russian offensive

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that NATO membership would offer Ukraine protection from a fresh Russian offensive, The Washington Post reports, citing an interview with the head of state.

"It's very popular to accuse Ukraine of corruption, and it's not that I hold these views only since I became president, but I've always felt offended by this. Because you know what? No country is free of corruption," Zelensky said in an interview with The Washington Post and four other media outlets on Wednesday.

Zelensky cautioned that the buildup remains, as Russia left behind some equipment near the border and could rapidly ramp up its troop presence there "at any given moment."

According to the President, the ambiguity over Ukraine's NATO admittance is "a signal to other countries that you guys are not welcome here and Russia is just around the corner, increasing its clout."