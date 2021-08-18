Facts

14:00 18.08.2021

Ukraine's vaccination points should operate uninterruptedly on weekends, holidays – PM

Vaccination points against coronavirus (COVID-19) disease should operate uninterruptedly on weekends and holidays, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said.

"It is important that people have the opportunity to vaccinate on weekends and on holidays [...]. Thus, as we discussed with the Health Minister, on weekends and holidays, vaccination points should operate without interruption," he said, opening a government meeting in Wednesday.

"We urge the local authorities to also step up their work," he said.

Shmyhal said that Ukraine has reached 1 million vaccinations against COVID-19 weekly.

Tags: #covid_19 #vaccination
Interfax-Ukraine
