10:09 02.12.2021

Shmyhal expects to vaccinate majority of adult population by end of 2021

Shmyhal expects to vaccinate majority of adult population by end of 2021

At a meeting with representatives of the All-Ukrainian Council of Churches and Religious Organizations, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal thanked them for their position in popularizing the process of vaccination against COVID-19, the press service of the government portal said.

"Our own example of vaccination and the opening of vaccination points at religious organizations gave a good impetus to the process as a whole. We expect to vaccinate the majority of the adult population by the end of the year. This will undoubtedly help save many lives," Shmyhal said.

The prime minister said that active work is underway on the issue of maintaining in the structure of regional state administrations units that implement the state policy in the field of religion. According to him, the main problem is the lack of staffing. He called on religious leaders to submit their proposals for a comprehensive solution to this issue.

Shmyhal also focused on the adoption by the parliament of the law On the service of military chaplaincy.

"This law will finally settle relations in the sphere of realization of the constitutional right to freedom of world outlook and religion of our servicemen, defining the legal and organizational foundations and principles of activity of the Military Chaplaincy Service," he said.

In addition, the head of government noted that the gas supply company NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy has fixed a price for religious organizations at the level of UAH 16.55 per cubic meter (including VAT and payment for gas transportation through the main networks).

"The price will remain unchanged throughout the entire heating season. As of today, 1,225 such agreements have been concluded. Therefore, religious structures should be more actively involved in the process of concluding relevant agreements," Shmyhal said.

Shmyhal also said that, at the initiative of the President of Ukraine, the Big Thermal Modernization program will begin in 2022, which will minimize heat losses during its supply and reduce utility bills.

Tags: #vaccination
