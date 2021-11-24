Full course of vaccination against COVID-19 received by 10.2 mln Ukrainians

The full course of vaccination against COVID-19 has already been received by 10.225 million Ukrainians; in total, 23.225 million vaccinations have been made during the first vaccination campaign.

Health Minister Viktor Liashko said at a briefing on Wednesday that more than 13 million Ukrainians received the first dose.

He recalled that the minimum possible intervals for vaccines are: 21 days for Pfizer, 28 days for Moderna, 14 days for CoronaVac, and 28 days for AstraZeneca.

"You will receive the best protection 14 days after receiving the second dose. Therefore, it is important not to hesitate and do it as soon as possible," the minister urged.