Facts

14:39 22.12.2021

COVID-19 vaccination points to be closed on Jan 1-2

1 min read
COVID-19 vaccination points to be closed on Jan 1-2

COVID-19 vaccination points throughout Ukraine will not work on January 1-2, 2022, doctors will take two days off, said Deputy Minister of Health Maria Karchevych.

"The points and centers for vaccination of the population against COVID-19 will not work on January 1 and 2. In the first days after the New Year, we give the opportunity to rest for medical workers. On the rest of the days, vaccination points will work as usual," she said at a briefing on Wednesday.

Currently, more than 1,400 mobile teams have been created in Ukraine to carry out vaccination against COVID-19, more than 3,300 points and more than 500 vaccination centers are operating.

Tags: #vaccination #work
10:48 13.12.2021
World Bank provides $150 mln to Ukraine for expanding COVID-19 vaccination

18:56 10.12.2021
Ukraine receives EUR 50 mln loan from EIB for COVID-19 vaccination

12:48 06.12.2021
Some 92% of servicemen vaccinated with two doses, 98% - with one dose

10:09 02.12.2021
Shmyhal expects to vaccinate majority of adult population by end of 2021

12:31 24.11.2021
Full course of vaccination against COVID-19 received by 10.2 mln Ukrainians

14:27 17.11.2021
About 6,000 business entities to take part in program for allocating UAH 1,000 for vaccinated citizens

10:58 17.11.2021
Some 36% of Ukrainians not ready to be vaccinated against COVID-19 – opinion poll

11:28 15.11.2021
Almost every fourth Ukrainian does not intend to be vaccinated against COVID-19 - poll

12:04 10.11.2021
Ukrainians can be administered vaccine against COVID-19 at almost 1,200 medical facilities

16:37 08.11.2021
Georgian authorities offering one-off bonuses to pensioners in exchange for getting vaccinated for COVID-19

