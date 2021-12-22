COVID-19 vaccination points to be closed on Jan 1-2

COVID-19 vaccination points throughout Ukraine will not work on January 1-2, 2022, doctors will take two days off, said Deputy Minister of Health Maria Karchevych.

"The points and centers for vaccination of the population against COVID-19 will not work on January 1 and 2. In the first days after the New Year, we give the opportunity to rest for medical workers. On the rest of the days, vaccination points will work as usual," she said at a briefing on Wednesday.

Currently, more than 1,400 mobile teams have been created in Ukraine to carry out vaccination against COVID-19, more than 3,300 points and more than 500 vaccination centers are operating.