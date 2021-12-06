Some 92% of servicemen vaccinated with two doses, 98% - with one dose

In the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 92% of military personnel have been vaccinated with two doses, 98% with one dose, 38% of the adult population in general are fully vaccinated in Ukraine, 44.2% are vaccinated with one dose, Health Minister Viktor Liashko said.

"Currently, almost all personnel [AFU] have been vaccinated. In total, almost 92% of the military personnel have been vaccinated with two doses of the vaccine and 98% with one dose," he said at a briefing on Monday.

Liashko also said that in 16 regions of Ukraine, at least 40% of the adult population were vaccinated with at least one dose.

The leader in vaccination is Kyiv, where at least 66.9% of residents were vaccinated with one dose. In Kyiv region, 55% of residents were vaccinated with at least one dose, in Poltava region - 50.8%, in Dnipropetrovsk region - 48.9%, in Cherkasy and Sumy regions - 46.7% each.